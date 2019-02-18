Suicide rate for vets four times national average

Video

A Bath vet has opened up about their experiences on the job and how stresses of the role can cause mental health problems.

Giulia Grenga says patients do not realise how worried they are about the possible repercussions of making a mistake, and said one owner even threatened to "come down with a rifle" if their dog didn't wake up from anaesthetic.

An independent registered charity is aiming to help those who are struggling, by providing a free and confidential support system and helpline.

Vetlife provides a 24/7 phone and email helpline, as well as information and resources.

If you are struggling with a similar issue contact Vetlife on 0303 0402511. Or you can contact Samaritans on 116 123.