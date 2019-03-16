Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Frome record shop Raves from the Grave makes big move
It is moving day for Frome record shop Raves from the Grave.
The width of the streets meant all the stock had to be moved by hand.
That is 50,000 CDs, 30,000 LPs and 7,000 DVDs all being boxed up and carried or wheeled on a trolley.
-
16 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-somerset-47595709/frome-record-shop-raves-from-the-grave-makes-big-moveRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window