Michael Eavis says the music industry 'is a bit flaky'
Michael Eavis says he wants to be remembered for his socialist principles rather than founding the Glastonbury festival.
The 83-year-old, who has held the world-famous music festival on his Somerset farm since 1970, was asked about his priorities in life ahead of this year's festival.
He told BBC Points West's Clinton Rogers he was more concerned about what he had "done for humanity", including creating affordable housing in the village of Pilton.
"The music industry is a bit flaky, isn't it?" he added.
12 Apr 2019
