Horse rescued from deep beach mud in Berrow, Somerset
Emergency teams battled for more than two hours to rescue a horse which got stuck in deep mud off the beach in Somerset.
Firefighters, the coastguard and hovercraft rescue teams all had to be called out to pull the animal to safety in at Berrow on Sunday.
The horse had become buried up to its haunches, with the tide on its way in.
Both the horse and rider were unharmed.
15 Apr 2019
