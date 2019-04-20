Media player
Therapy horse visits patients in hospital
A miniature horse visited patients at Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton.
The animal, called Star, was welcomed by older patients on one of the wards.
Somerset-based Lofty Therapy Horses provides animal visits to hospitals, hospices, nursing homes and schools locally.
20 Apr 2019
