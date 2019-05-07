Teen seen vandalising heritage railway
Snapchat footage shows train windows being smashed

Footage of a teenager apparently smashing the windows of a heritage steam train has been circulated on social media.

The West Somerset Railway coach was damaged on 29 April in sidings at Bishops Lydeard, Somerset, but the Snapchat video has just come to light.

Three large carriage windows and two droplight windows were smashed, with repairs estimated to be £1,000.

Police are investigating the incident and the association has since launched a fundraiser to fund the repairs.

  • 07 May 2019
