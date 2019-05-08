Sand Art creation on Brean Beach
Brean beach is dazzled by Simon Beck's 85m sand star

A sand and snow artist, who is well known for his massive symmetrical shapes, has created his 100th piece on Brean beach in Somerset.

This eye-catching sand star was made by Simon Beck, who used a rake and a compass to measure and draw each intricate section of the design.

  • 08 May 2019
