Gymnastics behind bars
Video

Shepton Mallet Gymnastics Club trains in former prison

A gymnastics club is training in a deserted prison.

The Shepton Mallet team was offered the sports hall at the town's former prison as a temporary training base.

The school hall where it usually trains was needed for exams.

The young gymnasts have said it is "a bit spooky, but great."

  • 30 May 2019