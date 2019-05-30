Gymnastics behind bars

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shepton Mallet Gymnastics Club trains in former prison
A gymnastics club is training in a deserted prison.
The Shepton Mallet team was offered the sports hall at the town's former prison as a temporary training base.
The school hall where it usually trains was needed for exams.
The young gymnasts have said it is "a bit spooky, but great."
-
30 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-somerset-48444008/shepton-mallet-gymnastics-club-trains-in-former-prisonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window