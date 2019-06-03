Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RNLI rescues girls swept to sea on swan at Minehead
Footage has emerged of the rescue of two five-year-old girls who were swept out to sea on an inflatable swan.
A strong gust of wind pulled them almost half a mile out to sea at Minehead in Somerset before the RNLI rescued them.
-
03 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-somerset-48498335/rnli-rescues-girls-swept-to-sea-on-swan-at-mineheadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window