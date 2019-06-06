Restoring classic cars to help mental health
Video

Restoring classic cars in Bridgwater 'stops isolation'

People with mental health problems are working together at a garage in Somerset to do up classic cars.

Rusty Road 2 Recovery was set up by Vince Davis in Bridgwater to save cars from scrap and give people a focus.

Participants learn skills like welding and electrics and the restored cars are then sold off at auction.

Video Journalist: Will Richards

