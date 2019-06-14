Media player
Elderly and young unite over Somerset gardening project
A project in Wincanton is bringing schoolchildren and the elderly together through gardening.
Year one students from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Primary School, have been learning how to garden with the help of residents from Carrington House.
Debbie Hicks, who helps run the Growing Together project, says it benefits both the children and the residents in different ways.
Video journalist: Dan Ayres
