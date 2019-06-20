Video

A 13-year-old Somerset teenager, who has cerebral palsy, has been told he has "great potential" as a powerchair footballer.

Josh Lancaster has been playing for the Frome Falcons for just over a year and says he "loves the sport".

"It can be tough seeing my brother playing with a rugby ball outside, but this sport gives me a chance to play sport and just have fun," he said.

The club, which was set up last year, currently has 17 members.

Headcoach Jenny Rutter said the teenager was a "very natural player".

"We knew from day one that he had great potential," she said.