A woman who fed a bit of a sausage roll to a pigeon in the street has been fined £150.

Sally-Ann Fricker said she was out shopping in Bath with her daughter and her two young boys when a pigeon landed in front of them.

She broke off a corner of the snack and threw it to the bird which immediately flew off with the morsel.

Bath and North East Somerset Council said anyone caught littering faced a £150 fixed penalty fine.

Mrs Fricker and her family have hit out at the fine, which is being reviewed by the authority.