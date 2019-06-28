Plastic bottle ban at Glastonbury for first time
Festival-goers back Glastonbury plastic ban

Glastonbury Festival is back for another year and for the first time ever, plastic has been banned.

Festival-goers are being encouraged to bring re-usable bottles and visit the free refill stations.

Organiser Emily Eavis said it was "paramount for our planet" to reduce plastic consumption.

