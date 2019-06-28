Media player
Festival-goers back Glastonbury plastic ban
Glastonbury Festival is back for another year and for the first time ever, plastic has been banned.
Festival-goers are being encouraged to bring re-usable bottles and visit the free refill stations.
Organiser Emily Eavis said it was "paramount for our planet" to reduce plastic consumption.
28 Jun 2019
