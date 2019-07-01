Glastonbury clear up in full swing

Video

Timelapse footage shows the clear-up operation which has begun at Glastonbury Festival, returning the site from a pop-up city of 200,000 people to a Somerset dairy farm.

More than 1,300 volunteers have begun shifting rubbish strewn across the 900-acre site after three days of music and live entertainment.

Some of the items discarded included plastic bottles, cans, food containers and cool boxes left around the site.

Crews also tackled bins over-flowing with waste and discarded items including camping chairs, blow-up mattresses, slippers, flip-flops and shopping bags.

Video journalist: Will Richards.