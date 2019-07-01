Media player
Hinkley Point C nuclear plant 'breaks concrete record'
Construction workers at the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant have set a new record for the largest concrete pour in the UK, EDF Energy said.
The firm said the base of the first reactor, being built in Somerset, has been completed, which will allow work to begin on buildings above ground.
The final 9,000m³ of concrete beat the previous record set by the Shard in London, a spokesman said.
