Libby is enjoying her freedom.
Video

Rescued dog Libby is enjoying her freedom

Three greyhounds, rescued from a stadium in China, have been found new homes in Somerset.

The Forever Hounds Trust was one of many charities to take in some of the hundreds of dogs that were at risk of being put down after the forced closure of the Macau Canidrome.

  • 03 Jul 2019
