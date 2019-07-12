Video

A mother-of-three says she "wasn't ready to accept being bald" when she lost all her hair to alopecia within a space of two weeks.

Jo Tucker, from Paulton, Somerset, discovered a small bald patch in her hair in 2017 which "escalated really quickly" to "huge handfuls of hair" falling out.

But since setting up an Instragram account to document her "hair-mares" she says she is now coming to terms with what has happened.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes