Shells uncovered on Kilve beach safely detonated

Video

A cache of wartime tank shells has been safely blown up by the Royal Navy after being discovered on Kilve beach in Somerset by people out walking.

Coastguards were called to the beach after walkers found about 15 shells that had been uncovered by the tide.

A cordon was put around the area and the bomb disposal team from the Royal Navy called to attend from Plymouth.

More shells were discovered by the Coastguard team while checking the cordon.

Avon and Somerset Police assisted with control of access to the beach until the Royal Navy arrived.

Bomb disposal experts decided that because of their condition the best thing to do would be a controlled detonation on the beach.

A hole was dug into the mud and sand where the 15 different calibre shells were placed before being covered over and a controlled explosive device detonated to destroy them all.

The detonation was successful and shortly after 1750 BST on Saturday the beach was reopened to the public.