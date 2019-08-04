Duchess of Sutherland steams through Bridgwater
Video

Duchess of Sutherland wows crowd in Bridgwater

Steam engine the Duchess of Sutherland pleased a crowd of enthusiasts as it came through Bridgwater station.

Steve Rule took this video as the steam engine came through the station at 0930 BST on Sunday.

He said sometimes the crowd gets a whistle and gives a cheer in reply.

If you missed it, you have a second chance to see the engine on the return journey at 2158 BST.

