Duchess of Sutherland steams through Bridgwater

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Duchess of Sutherland wows crowd in Bridgwater
Steam engine the Duchess of Sutherland pleased a crowd of enthusiasts as it came through Bridgwater station.
Steve Rule took this video as the steam engine came through the station at 0930 BST on Sunday.
He said sometimes the crowd gets a whistle and gives a cheer in reply.
If you missed it, you have a second chance to see the engine on the return journey at 2158 BST.
-
04 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-somerset-49228454/duchess-of-sutherland-wows-crowd-in-bridgwaterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window