Guard dogs for geese

A farmer is training two puppies to protect his poultry from predators
A Somerset farmer is training two puppies to protect his poultry from badgers and foxes.
Nala and Lula are Maremma Sheepdogs, a breed from Italy traditionally used to safeguard livestock from wolves.
Farm2Fork staff in Ilminster got the idea after seeing guardian dogs working successfully in the USA.
26 Aug 2019
