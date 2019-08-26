Film and comic characters come to town
Film and comic characters come to Weston-super-Mare

People have gathered in Weston-super-Mare for the town's Comic Convention.

The two-day event sees people celebrating all things comic book and film, from Transformers to Star Wars.

Despite the heat many took part in a parade along the promenade.

