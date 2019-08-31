Ditching takeaway plastic for a reusable solution

Video

Inspired by his eleven-year-old daughter, takeaway owner Moslek Uddin is using reusable metal containers, called tiffins, for food orders.

He was using throw-away containers for up to 800 customers a week in Weston-super-Mare.

But his daughter Myesha asked him to stop after watching the BBC's Blue Planet appeal.

