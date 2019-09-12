Biggest crane set to start work
Big Carl: World's biggest crane starts work at Hinkley Point C

"Big Carl" - the world's largest crane - is beginning work at Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset.

The Sarens SGC-250 crane can reach higher than the tallest tower at London's Canary Wharf and carry 5,000 tonnes in a single lift.

