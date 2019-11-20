Lorry gets stuck in narrow countryside lane
A lorry driver has been left in a pickle after getting his lorry wedged between two buildings in Somerset.

The vehicle became stuck after getting lost on narrow lanes in Croscombe near Wells.

The lorry currently can't reverse or drive out of the lane and has been trapped in the area for almost 24 hours. It has been reported the driver ignored warning signs due to following a satnav.

Video journalist: Andrew Plant.

  • 20 Nov 2019
