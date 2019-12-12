'I was told I was too pretty to be a firefighter'
Video

Female firefighters and the sexism they face

Katherine Shaw was her station's first female firefighter, but she still is fighting the misconception that women can't do the job.

These attitudes were also faced by Michelle, who was told women couldn't be firefighters.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes

