Homeless veteran turns life around as a lecturer

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Homeless veteran turns life around as Weston College lecturer
Army veteran, Ashley Brown became homeless after his marriage broke down when he left the forces.
A few years later, Mr Brown said a "new relationship" brought him to Weston-super-Mare in North Somerset, where he enrolled on a course at the local college.
Weston College decided to hire him as a lecturer because his "experience in the army and life experiences" made him a valuable mentor.
After turning his life around Ashley is now a permanent member of staff.
-
19 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-somerset-50841926/homeless-veteran-turns-life-around-as-weston-college-lecturerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window