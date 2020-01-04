'Awol' beaver collected from Somerset house

Video

A beaver which escaped a Devon beaver project and travelled around 5km (3.1 miles) to Somerset, has been captured and returned.

Mr Beaver, as he was nicknamed, decided to leave the River Otter Beaver Trial catchment area.

The five-year trial of wild beavers living on the River Otter in Devon, is currently drawing to a close.

Mark Elliott, from Devon Wildlife Trust, said the beaver had now been paired with another female and is unlikely to go awol again.