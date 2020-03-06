Odette Hallowes recalls wartime torture

Media player
Somerset spy Odette Hallowes remembers Nazi torture
A wartime spy, who was presented with the George Cross for her bravery while under torture, has had a train named after her.
Odette Hallowes, who was living in Somerset when she joined up, was tortured repeatedly by the Nazis.
In a 1992 BBC interview, she recalled some of the experiences she went through.
06 Mar 2020
