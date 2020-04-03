'We want to see you with a full trolley'
Coronavirus: Supermarket worker's plea to shop when you need to.

"Don't be surprised if you get eye rolls if your entire shop is just an Easter Egg and a bar of chocolate".

Supermarket worker Julia has made a public plea for shoppers to "bring a trolley, not a basket", to protect herself and others.

She called BBC Radio Somerset to lift the lid on what workers really think about those still making "non-essential" trips during the nationwide lockdown..

