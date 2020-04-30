Video

Millions of people have tuned in to a remake of Glastonbury Festival - created with Lego.

Cheshire Lego fans and housemates, Jono Oakes, 30, and Adam Hardman, 30, remade performances from the pyramid stage using the plastic bricks, figurines, a smoke machine and lights.

Mr Hardman said it had 2.9 million views on Facebook and hoped it would make people smile during the Covid-19 lockdown.

They plan to create another Lego performance, based on Live Aid, to raise money for the charity The Adam Lewis Effect Foundation.