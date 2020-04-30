Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Glastonbury remake using Lego watched by millions
Millions of people have tuned in to a remake of Glastonbury Festival - created with Lego.
Cheshire Lego fans and housemates, Jono Oakes, 30, and Adam Hardman, 30, remade performances from the pyramid stage using the plastic bricks, figurines, a smoke machine and lights.
Mr Hardman said it had 2.9 million views on Facebook and hoped it would make people smile during the Covid-19 lockdown.
They plan to create another Lego performance, based on Live Aid, to raise money for the charity The Adam Lewis Effect Foundation.
-
30 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-somerset-52487727/glastonbury-remake-using-lego-watched-by-millionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window