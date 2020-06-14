Star Trek fan recreates bridge set in miniature
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Star Trek: Next Generation fan rebuilds bridge set

One model maker could have reached the final frontier of construction with his latest work.

Geoff Collard, from Paulton in Somerset, has spent 500 hours recreating the bridge set from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

His model has won praise from Star Trek fans for its realism.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes

  • 14 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Could Star Trek medicine be a reality?