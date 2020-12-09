Somerset hoteliers worry they face mass cancellations
The owners of hotels and holiday cottages in Somerset are warning their summer bookings may not be as high as expected, after the government lifted restrictions on foreign holidays.
Many tourism businesses had hoped for a "staycation boom" to repay the losses they have suffered during lockdowns.
But now they are reporting that many people are cancelling bookings in Somerset when they manage to secure a holiday in Portugal or Spain.
