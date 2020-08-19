An artist has said her dress embroidery project has globally connected women from different cultures.

Kirstie Macleod from Somerset started The Red Dress project to help marginalised women tell their stories through embroidery.

More than 240 people took part and embroidered an image onto the dress that represents themselves and their culture.

It has taken almost 12 years to complete.

Embroiderer Blanka Kolkova, from the Czech Republic, said: " When I first saw the project I thought it was pure sisterhood."

Video journalist: Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley