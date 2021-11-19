An orchestra has announced it will tour the UK to give others in need free access to their classical performances.

The Chamber Orchestra of the West, has started its tour in Somerset to play a gig for Syrian Refugees.

Taunton Welcomes Refugees chair Simon Forrester said: "Music breaks down barriers. You don't need to be able to speak a particular language."

The orchestra plans to do further similar events for support groups and care groups in Devon and Cornwall.

Video Journalist: Deborah Collins