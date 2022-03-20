Ukraine conflict: Emotional reunion of Ukrainian sisters at UK airport
Two Ukrainian sisters and their families have been reunited in emotional scenes at Bristol Airport.
Iryna, who is a doctor in north Somerset, has been working hard to help her sister Olya with the paperwork that would allow her family to reach safety.
Olya and her family fled the fighting in Ukraine and crossed the border into Poland before catching a flight to the UK.
Video journalist: Alex Howick. Reporter: Charlotte Callen.