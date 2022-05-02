Somerset school's World War Two diary discovered
Staff at a school in Somerset have discovered its diary from World War Two.
The log book records the life of the teachers and pupils at Westover Green Community School in Bridgwater during the conflict.
Year six pupils at the school have been studying the diary and highlighting some of the most interesting entries, which recount air raids on the town, evacuees coming to Bridgwater and the celebrations sparked by VE Day.
Video journalist: Will Richards