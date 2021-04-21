Inside Neil and Lisa Fletcher's house, it is always the 1930s.

The couple, from Watchet, Somerset, only wear clothes from the period, and use household appliances that are still working after 90 years.

They have spent six years reinstalling original features like steel windows and art deco switches to return their 1930s house to how it might have looked when new.

Mr and Mrs Fletcher fell in love with the era through watching black and white films, with their favourite possession being their gramophone.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes