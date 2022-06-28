Coldplay's Chris Martin surprises pub with song

A couple were surprised when Coldplay star, Chris Martin, jumped onto a piano to play them their planned wedding first dance song.

Hannah and Jeremy were at The Stag Inn, near Bath on Sunday, planning their wedding, when the star entered the pub.

After they mentioned their first dance would be to Coldplay's A Sky Full of Stars, Chris gave them a "magical" personal performance.

"It's such a small village and we never in a million years could imagine this would happen to us," Hannah said.