A bed and breakfast in Bath city centre was evacuated after a fire broke out in the early hours.

Thirty-one people were evacuated from the Rising Sun Inn, Grove Street, as a result of the blaze.

Seven fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to the scene at about 02:45 BST.

Avon Fire & Rescue Service said the fire has been extinguished, but Grove Street, Argyle Street and Pulteney Bridge remain closed.