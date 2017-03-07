The last surviving World War Two Dambuster has died at the age of 101.

Sq Ldr George "Johnny" Johnson died peacefully in his sleep in Bristol on Wednesday, his family confirmed.

Mr Johnson was a bomb-aimer in the 617 Squadron during the 1943 operation which destroyed key dams in Germany's industrial heartland during the conflict.

Mr Johnson, who was born in Lincolnshire and lived in Bristol, was just 21 when he took part in the operation.

It involved experimental bouncing bombs that were targeted at dams in the Ruhr Valley, releasing huge quantities of water into areas used by Germany for war production.

"It was an exhilarating experience," he said of the raids, adding that he felt "honoured to have had the chance to take part".

