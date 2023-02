A badger was rescued by wildlife volunteers from a ledge on the M5 motorway.

Wildlife rescuers from Secret World Wildlife Rescue in Somerset were alerted to a badger curled up in a protective ball near a 100m drop.

Rescuers arranged for the motorway near Clevedon, North Somerset to close so they could access the protected animal.

They managed to retrieve the female animal which was unharmed and have now released it into the wild.