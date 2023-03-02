A seven-year-old has given all the reception children at her school a book buddy bag to encourage them to read.

Each bag contains a pre-loved toy, something to read, a sketch book and a pencil case.

Annie, a year three pupil at Trull School in Taunton in Somerset, said having her own book buddy when she was younger "really helped her with reading".

She is now raising money to buy book buddy bags for young pupils at other schools.

Video journalist: Will Richards