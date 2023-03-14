A 74-year-old novice wood carver is creating a 6ft (1.82m) carved wooden pillar for Comic Relief.

Annabelle Braven, from Dunster in Somerset, called it her "impossible project" after starting out with no tools, wood or skills, and not even anywhere to work on the design.

After receiving some help from Minehead Men's Shed she is set to complete the project and auction the finished article, with money raised going to charity.

Video journalist: Will Richards