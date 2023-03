A car which became wedged against the basement windows of a historic hotel has been lifted away.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Francis Hotel in Queen Square, Bath, at about 04:45 GMT on Sunday after a Kia Picanto fell down into a gap between the pavement and building.

A rescue crew freed one of the occupants, while the second managed to get out on their own.

Video journalist: Alex Howick