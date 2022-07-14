Volunteers have come together to transform farmland into "special" new wetlands.

Teams have been digging ponds and channels on farmland at Bridgwater Meads in Somerset to help the land hold more water.

Joe May, from Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, said the "special" project will improve biodiversity and encourage more birds to the site in the summer.

"It will also make it exciting for people to come and enjoy," he said.

Video journalist: Will Richards