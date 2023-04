A retired pastry chef has created a spectacular steam engine model out of sugar.

Alan Whatley from Somerset came up with the idea to craft a Star class locomotive after being asked to attend an exhibition at London’s ExCel venue.

He merged his past profession with his hobby as a steam enthusiast and the piece is now on show at the Taunton Model Railway Group clubhouse at Bishops Lydeard Station.

Video Journalist: Elliot Darby