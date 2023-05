King Charles has a long association with the West Country.

Living in Highgrove in Gloucestershire, he is a frequent visitor to events around the region.

In the run up to the Coronation BBC West spoke to people who had met the King.

George White encountered the then Prince of Wales at Somerset's model Railway at the Bath and West Showground in 2009 and said it was a "really memorable day".

Archive footage credit: ESSMEE