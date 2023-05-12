A man has been fined and given eight points on his licence after drifting his car on a busy Somerset roundabout.

Avon and Somerset Police arrested the man following a 999 call, with CCTV footage from the Minehead roundabout used as evidence confirming the lack of control by the driver.

The footage was posted on Twitter by the Avon and Somerset Police Roads Policing Unit.

The man pleaded guilty and received eight points on his licence, a £345 fine and was ordered to pay £110 in costs.