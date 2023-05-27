An ancient footbridge washed away by flooding is being restored.

Slabs from the middle of the Tarr Steps on Exmoor, near Withypool, washed downstream during heavy rainfall in January.

With the stones retrieved, Somerset Council are now putting them back into place.

The Tarr Steps are believed to date back to the medieval period, although some historians believe there has been a structure in the spot as far back as the Bronze Age.

Video Journalist: Will Richards